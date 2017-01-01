OUT NOW!
EUCLIDEAN LANDS
Inspired by witty architectural concepts, medieval myths, and contemporary minimalistic design, EUCLIDEAN LANDS is a beautiful puzzler with unique mechanics that blend isometric architecture and turn-based movement into an exciting, singular game experience.
It starts off as a simple yet gorgeous puzzle game, introducing its one-of-a-kind geometry-shifting mechanics, where players twist and rotate the six-sided world to change perspective and flank their enemies. Over the course of 40 levels, the game develops into an epic adventure, full of stunning architectural puzzles and turn-based fights. The goal is to help the hero liberate his enigmatic world from the evil enemy and its servants.
NEWS
EUCLIDEAN LANDS launches as part of the App Store's Celebrating Indie Games promotion!
The highly anticipated iOS puzzler is finally here.
Financial Boost!
Our new game will get a funding from Vienna Business Agency.
We can't wait to show you what we have been working on.
First Steps in Collaboration
Exciting times as we are about to start collaborations with other developers and artists. If you would like to work with us, don't hesitate to let us know.
Let's make a game together!