EUCLIDEAN LANDS

Inspired by witty architectural concepts, medieval myths, and contemporary minimalistic design, EUCLIDEAN LANDS is a beautiful puzzler with unique mechanics that blend isometric architecture and turn-based movement into an exciting, singular game experience.

It starts off as a simple yet gorgeous puzzle game, introducing its one-of-a-kind geometry-shifting mechanics, where players twist and rotate the six-sided world to change perspective and flank their enemies. Over the course of 40 levels, the game develops into an epic adventure, full of stunning architectural puzzles and turn-based fights. The goal is to help the hero liberate his enigmatic world from the evil enemy and its servants.